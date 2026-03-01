Today, Sunday, March 1, looks clouded over with on-and-off rain scattering the morning. Light drizzle could pop up around midday, so occasional damp spells are likely. Conditions may settle in the evening, though moisture lingers. Temperatures near 11°C keep the day slightly cool, with breezes drifting gently across the area.
Tomorrow should be bright and sunny after dawn, offering clearer skies and a cheerful forecast. In Woking, calm weather takes over, with limited cloud cover and no rain predicted. Temperatures about 13°C give a pleasant lift, while gentle wind adds a fresh vibe to the afternoon.
A partly cloudy mix arrives on Tuesday, with less chance of rainfall and more sunshine peeking through. Conditions remain comfortable, and temperatures near 16°C should feel mild throughout midday. Overnight skies stay mostly clear, keeping the evening calm until late, with only a slight hint of brief drizzle.
Clear skies dominate Wednesday, bringing plenty of sun and hardly a drop of rain. Afternoon warmth builds, with temperatures about 15°C providing a pleasant atmosphere. Overnight fog stays patchy at worst, allowing bright conditions to persist. Light winds keep the air gentle, making the middle of the week fairly tranquil.
Thursday stays mostly sunny before clouds gather briefly late in the evening, hinting at thunder in nearby areas. Temperatures near 15°C make daytime hours comfortable. Light breezes remain possible. This weekend is set to remain stable, with mild air extending beyond Friday. Skies look generally clear, ensuring calm weather continues for the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.