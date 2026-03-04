Today, Wednesday, March 4, brings partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures near 16°C in the afternoon make for mild conditions, and no rain is expected. Gentle wind should keep the day comfortable. By evening, skies remain mostly clear, so temperatures drop to about 5°C overnight, providing a crisp feel.
Tomorrow continues the sunny trend. Bright conditions dominate, with highs around 15°C and gentle breezes across the region. There is minimal chance of rain, so it remains pleasant throughout the day. Woking might see brief patches of cloud, yet the overall forecast promises warm spells from morning to late afternoon.
A shift arrives Friday with overcast conditions likely. Temperatures peak near 11°C, feeling a bit cooler than previous days. Little sign of rain appears, but the sky may remain grey much of the time. Evening cools to about 6°C, maintaining a calm atmosphere without significant wind gusts. Overall, conditions remain mild.
Cloudiness persists Saturday, though occasional bright intervals are possible. Afternoon temperatures reach about 13°C, providing moderate warmth. No significant rain is forecast, but mist could appear early or late. Nighttime lows drop near 4°C, making for a cooler feel while persistent cloud cover lingers across the area. Winds remain gentle.
Brighter weather arrives Sunday with abundant sunshine and a mild atmosphere. Temperatures climb near 16°C, offering a warm finale to the week. Early morning mist quickly dissolves, revealing clear skies. Evening cools to about 6°C. Overall, no rain is anticipated, ensuring completely stable conditions continue into the night.
