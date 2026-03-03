Today, Tuesday, March 3, brings a misty morning turning overcast later, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 6°C. Skies appear mostly grey, though a few cloudy breaks may pop up. Rain seems unlikely, ensuring a calm day. Woking might catch a glimpse of brightness through occasional cloud gaps. Moderate breezes linger.
Tomorrow promises sunny skies and a pleasant vibe, with peak temperatures about 15°C and lows near 5°C. Early mist should clear quickly, revealing bright sunshine throughout. No significant rain is expected, setting up an ideal midweek break from dull conditions. Breezes stay light, maintaining comfortable outdoor weather. A afternoon arrives.
Thursday stays bright with widespread sunshine and temperatures near 16°C, dipping about 6°C overnight. Clear conditions prevail through most of the day, offering little chance of rain. Gentle breezes keep things fresh, while skies remain mostly cloud-free. Evening hours may feel slightly cooler under starry vistas. Sunlight dominates until late.
Friday looks mostly overcast with brief sunny spells and temperatures about 16°C, dropping near 8°C by night. A slight hint of rain could appear early, but any showers should remain light. Conditions generally feel mild, and cloud cover is set to linger. Late evening brings a calmer atmosphere. Winds remain.
This weekend welcomes partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 16°C and lows about 8°C. Overcast patches may develop later, though rain risk stays minimal. Conditions appear settled, letting a mix of cloud and sunshine dominate daylight hours. Overnight, cloud cover persists, ensuring mild late-night temperatures with limited chill.
