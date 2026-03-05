Today, Thursday, March 5, brings plenty of sun with only a slight hint of rain expected by evening. Woking experiences bright skies and mild conditions, with temperatures near 16°C in the afternoon and about 7°C at night. Clear spells dominate most hours, offering a pleasant weather forecast for those seeking sunshine.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain throughout the day, with temperatures near 11°C and lows about 8°C. Occasional clouds drift overhead, though any drizzle should remain light. A moderate breeze adds some freshness to the weather forecast, keeping conditions comfortable despite the showers.
Saturday could start cloudy with the possibility of light rain, giving way to brighter intervals. Temperatures reach near 13°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Some mist may appear, but conditions gradually clear, allowing patches of sun to break through. Gentle breezes keep the weather forecast mild and calm.
This weekend continues with Sunday turning partly cloudy, delivering pleasant warmth under near 15°C highs and about 6°C lows. A mix of mist and overcast skies might occur early on, but sunshine is likely to break through later. The overall weather forecast remains gently breezy, making for a calm atmosphere.
Monday looks unsettled with brief patchy rain returning during daytime hours. Temperatures rise to near 13°C before falling to about 7°C later on. Light drizzle may linger, but occasional clear spells are expected by late evening. A gentle wind keeps the weather forecast comfortable. Further into the week, conditions should remain variable with intermittent cloud and possible rain at times.
This article was automatically generated
