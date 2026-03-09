Today, Monday, March 9, brings patchy rain with a high near 14°C and a low about 7°C. Early mist might clear, but a few drizzles may appear later. The forecast in Woking includes pockets of cloud, so local weather watchers might notice shifting skies throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks similar, with patchy rain in the picture and temperatures near 14°C. Light showers could persist through midday, while some sunny breaks might sneak in before dusk. Expect around 6°C overnight, so it stays relatively mild, although a bit of cloud cover might linger overhead.
The middle of the week suggests more unsettled conditions, with patchy rain continuing and temperatures about 11°C. Occasional sunny spells may break through in the afternoon, but the chance of rain remains high. Overnight lows hover near 5°C, so it might feel chilly by late evening.
Later in the week, breezy conditions could appear, with temperatures near 11°C. Some patches of rain may pop up, particularly toward midday, while pockets of overcast skies dominate the early hours. Moist air might bring occasional drizzle. Evening temperatures drop to about 7°C, ensuring a cool night, though stronger winds could keep clouds moving.
As Friday unfolds, patchy rain remains on the cards, though a few dry intervals might slip through. Temperatures climb near 12°C, and rainfall intensity should lessen by late afternoon. Overnight lows could settle about 4°C. This weekend is shaping up with mild weather continuing, although a few showers may still appear. Stronger breezes might also develop then.
This article was automatically generated
