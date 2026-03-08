Today is Sunday, March 8 in Woking with an overcast weather update, featuring minimal drizzle. Skies stay mostly grey through the afternoon, though it seems dry for much of the day. Temperatures rise to about 14°C and dip close to 7°C come evening. This local forecast indicates a calm start.
Tomorrow’s weather update reveals patchy rain gradually moving in, offering a wetter scenario. Conditions appear partly cloudy by midmorning but expect occasional light showers through midday. Temperatures climb to near 15°C, dropping about 7°C overnight. This forecast suggests early sunshine could fade as the afternoon progresses. Patchy conditions remain unpredictable.
Tuesday looks drier but partly cloudy, with only brief hints of possible drizzle. Temperatures approach about 13°C, dipping near 6°C at night. Morning sun could appear, though clouds might gather by midday. The weather forecast suggests slightly calmer conditions overall, making for a more stable day compared to earlier rains.
Wednesday brings steadier rain during early hours, then intermittent showers through midday. Temperatures hover about 11°C, with lows near 5°C by evening. Showers could intensify briefly, causing wetter spells across the area. Occasional breaks in cloud cover may appear, yet the prevalent theme remains a soggy day under unsettled conditions.
Thursday offers patchy rain and gusty winds, pushing temperatures near 11°C during the day, with nighttime readings around 6°C. Showers might linger into late afternoon, while stronger breezes prevail. Local weather updates suggest fleeting dry periods, though clouds remain dominant. Expect a notably blustery feel with occasional bursts of rainfall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.