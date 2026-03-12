Today, Thursday, March 12, in Woking sees patchy rain with a strong chance of showers. Temperatures hover near 11°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Expect cloudy skies to dominate, but occasional breaks might appear. The breeze can be noticeable, making things feel cooler at times.
Tomorrow remains damp, with moderate rain likely. Daytime figures land near 8°C, while evenings drift to about 3°C. Showers could persist, accompanied by overcast skies for much of the day. Some lighter spells may pop up briefly, but wet weather looks set to continue dominating the forecast.
This weekend kicks off with patchy rain on Saturday, where afternoon temperatures reach about 9°C and overnight conditions dip near 0°C. Intervals of cloud and dryness break up the showers, offering occasional sunshine to brighten the day. A few brief damp spells remain possible, so the day stays changeable.
Sunday continues the weekend story with highs near 10°C and lows about 1°C. Patchy rain lingers, interspersed with dry stretches that might see glimpses of sunshine. Overall, conditions are on the cooler side but remain manageable, as bursts of rain are generally short-lived.
Monday keeps things slightly unsettled, though rainfall chances appear lower. Daytime highs climb to about 11°C, while nights rest near 2°C. Partial cloud cover drifts through, and a light shower may develop later. Despite mild breezes, the day feels moderate and calmer overall, with no significant downpours expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.