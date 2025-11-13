In Woking, today, Thursday, November 13, starts mostly cloudy with a likelihood of passing showers later in the day. Conditions remain damp into the evening, and temperatures hover near 16°C before dipping to about 12°C overnight, keeping the atmosphere relatively mild.
Tomorrow is set for heavier downpours, bringing persistent rain throughout the day and evening. Skies remain grey, with wet conditions lingering from morning until late. Temperatures stay near 11°C, while early lows hover about 10°C. Expect steady rainfall and occasional gusts as the day progresses, maintaining a soggy feel.
Expect more unsettled weather on Saturday, though rainfall gradually eases compared to earlier. Patchy rain may surface at times, interspersed with brief clearer spells. Temperatures approach 9°C, then slip to near 7°C after dark. Some clouds persist, but the heaviest downpours should remain at bay, reducing any prolonged sogginess.
Sunday looks calmer, featuring partial cloud cover and minimal threats of rain. Temperatures hover around 8°C, with an overnight dip to about 5°C. Patches of sunshine could brighten midday hours, creating a more inviting atmosphere while remaining cool. Light breezes accompany these mild conditions, keeping any unsettled elements largely in check.
Monday remains mostly clear, with a distinctly sunny outlook from early morning onward. Temperatures peak near 6°C, dipping to about 2°C by nightfall. The day stays dry, providing a welcome respite from recent rain. Little cloud interference is expected, supporting prolonged bright spells. Conditions appear stable well into the following week. Occasional breezes may develop but should cause minimal disruption.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.