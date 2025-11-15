Today, Saturday, November 15, in Woking brings an overcast vibe with mist lingering early. Local weather conditions stay mostly dry until later, though the forecast suggests light rain at night. Temperatures near 14°C and lows about 10°C mean a mild autumn day overall. However, glimpses of brightness seem unlikely.
Tomorrow, part of this weekend, looks wet as patchy rain spreads throughout the morning, with cooler breezes possible. The local forecast hints at mostly cloudy conditions, with only brief periods of clearer skies. Highs hover about 10°C, and lows fall near 6°C, keeping the evening rather chilly yet damp afterwards.
Monday should stay partly cloudy, with occasional sunny intervals peeking through the day. The weather forecast shows temperatures reaching about 7°C by midday, dropping to near 1°C overnight. Despite the cool air, significant rain seems very unlikely indeed, so conditions remain quite calm and mostly crisp overall for early week.
Tuesday is expected to bring moderate rain, which intensifies in the late morning and lingers into the afternoon. Skies remain grey, limiting sunshine and keeping the atmosphere damp. Temperatures about 5°C make it feel cool, while overnight readings near 1°C add a chilly note, though not extreme for this period.
Wednesday could see patchy rain return rather sporadically, mixing with occasional breaks in cloud cover. This forecast indicates highs close to 6°C and lows about 2°C, so it stays cool throughout. Grey skies persist, but rather brief lighter moments remain possible between showers during this midweek phase of the local forecast.
