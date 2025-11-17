Today, Monday, November 17, brings bright sunshine to Woking, according to the latest weather forecast. Early morning drizzle fades quickly, leaving clear skies for most of the day. Temperatures about 7°C keep conditions crisp, yet pleasant with minimal wind. Rain is unlikely through the afternoon, ensuring a pleasant start to the week.
Tomorrow may see patchy rain nearby, bringing a higher chance of drizzle by the evening. Temperatures near 6°C offer a cool feel, with overcast conditions expected for much of the day. Some breaks in the clouds could appear, but the rain risk may linger well into the night.
The next day features unsettled conditions with light sleet possible early on. Temperatures about 5°C maintain a chilly atmosphere, and steady rain could appear on and off. Sleet or drizzle may pop up, so this weather forecast highlights a damp midweek outlook overall. Winds may pick up at times, keeping conditions blustery.
Later in the week, clearer skies emerge with plenty of sunshine predicted. Temperatures near 4°C keep the air cold, though the lack of rain brings a welcome break from damp conditions. Afternoon sun should dominate, offering brighter weather as the weekend approaches. Evening lows remain about 0°C, preserving a crisp feel.
For the final day, partly cloudy conditions show a mix of sun and passing clouds. Temperatures about 4°C feel brisk, but only a breeze is anticipated. No rain is indicated, ensuring a stable forecast heading into this weekend. Nighttime readings hover near 1°C, sustaining the cool trend.
This article was automatically generated
