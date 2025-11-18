Today, Tuesday, November 18 sees overcast skies with a potential for patchy drizzle in the afternoon. In Woking, conditions remain fairly calm, with daytime temperatures near 6°C and lows about 0°C overnight. Early morning clear spells fade quickly, giving way to cloudy weather through much of the day, yet settled.
Tomorrow brings dramatic changes early on, with moderate snow showers mixing into patchy rain until midday. Strong gusts may push real-feel temperatures lower, though highs reach about 4°C. Conditions gradually improve into the afternoon, but a lingering chill persists once again, and evening skies look cloudy with lows near 0°C.
Thursday remains chilly but bright, featuring long sunny spells and no sign of rain. Temperatures rise to about 3°C during the day, while nights dip near -2°C. Light winds allow for a crisp feel overall. Late afternoon might see increased cloud, yet conditions stay largely clear into the evening hours.
Friday sees a mix of cloud and brighter intervals, with temperatures peaking near 4°C. Early frost is possible as lows hover about -2°C overnight. No significant rain appears likely, though a few scattered clouds may develop by midday. Gentle breezes keep conditions manageable under partly cloudy skies throughout the evening.
This weekend brings more unsettled weather, with moderate rain likely and daytime temperatures about 9°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, while overnight readings remain near 4°C. Occasional light drizzle could persist, especially in the evening. Foggy spots may develop, reducing visibility. Winds pick up slightly, maintaining a damp atmosphere.
