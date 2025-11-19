Sunny spells plus bursts of heavy snow mark conditions for today (Wednesday, November 19). Highest readings reach about 4°C, while the lowest dip near -1°C. Mornings see moderate snow mixing with sleet, then patchy rain later. The evening clears somewhat, leaving partly cloudy skies and a nippy feel.
Bright sunshine takes over tomorrow, with temperatures about 4°C during peak hours. Overnight readings hover near -1°C, yet the day stays predominantly clear. Minimal chance of any showers means sunshine persists into the afternoon, giving a crisp but pleasant atmosphere. Woking also sees these fair conditions under mostly calm skies.
Some early frost is mostly likely Friday, with afternoon highs near 5°C. Sunshine dominates again, though scattered cloud may appear later. The evening could feel slightly chilly when readings drop to about 0°C. Dry weather endures through the night, carrying on the clear pattern and keeping snow off the agenda.
Saturday brings patchy rain, drizzle, and occasional mist, bringing a damp feel for much of the day. Temperatures climb about 7°C and linger around the mid-single digits throughout. Fog could settle by late afternoon, but rain episodes taper off intermittently. Cloud cover remains persistent, preventing much sunshine from breaking through.
Sunday sees a continuation of mild readings near 8°C. Early mist might give way to partial clearing, though a few rain patches are possible later. Skies feature a mix of sun and cloud into the afternoon, but cooler air moves in by evening when temperatures slip to about 3°C. Rain remains limited.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.