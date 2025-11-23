Sunday, November 23 sees patchy drizzle in Woking, with skies staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 4°C. Fog might form after dark, clearing slowly toward dawn. Rain remains likely, but a few calmer spells could break through. Winds feel moderate, but heavier bursts of rain might appear in the early hours.
Tomorrow continues unsettled with patchy rain hanging around. Afternoon readings hover near 6°C, dipping to about 5°C at night. Clouds linger for most of the day, and occasional drizzle is possible. Breaks in coverage might arrive late, offering a slight respite from rain. Light breezes continue, keeping dampness in the air.
Tuesday looks slightly milder despite a risk of scattered showers. Daytime highs reach near 7°C, while lows fall to about 2°C. Overcast skies dominate early, but there is a chance of sunnier intervals later. Conditions stay damp though, reflecting the ongoing unsettled outlook. Some local gusts may develop.
Wednesday should brighten up with clear skies taking hold. Temperatures near 6°C and lows about 0°C keep things crisp. This forecast calls for mostly sunny spells, though a few passing clouds might intercept the sun. Rainfall remains unlikely, so conditions turn much drier overall. Low humidity keeps skies bright.
Thursday carries overcast clouds into the region, but any showers appear minimal. Daytime levels hover near 9°C, dropping to about 2°C by evening. Although the sky remains grey, strong wind is not a major concern. Expect calmer conditions, with hardly any threat of rainfall. Early drizzle remains negligible.
This article was automatically generated
