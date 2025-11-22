Rainy spells are set for today, Saturday, November 22, with moderate downpours and temperatures near 7°C. Light drizzle may linger throughout the day, accompanied by occasional mist into the evening. Breezy gusts contribute to damp conditions, and lows drop to about 1°C as night approaches.
Patchy rain is anticipated tomorrow, reaching temperatures near 10°C. Early drizzle might ease, allowing for glimpses of sunshine, but brief wet spells remain possible. Clouds reform by late afternoon, nudging values about 4°C overnight. This weekend remains slightly unsettled, with Sunday marking moderate breezes and occasional gloomy skies.
The new week arrives Monday with patchy rain continuing and top figures around 7°C. Morning dampness gives way to overcast skies through the afternoon. Drizzle remains possible, though breaks in the clouds might appear briefly. Evening sees cooler conditions near 4°C, adding a crisp feel to the forecast.
Sunshine is on the cards Tuesday, bringing brighter spells and temperatures about 7°C. Clear skies take over, particularly by midday, but chilly starts remain likely, with early figures near 1°C. Afternoon warmth edges higher, creating pleasant conditions through sunset. By night, the mercury settles about 2°C under mostly calm skies.
In Woking, Wednesday sees overcast conditions persisting, with top temperatures near 7°C. Mornings stay cool, hovering about 1°C, while mist and patchy cloud may linger. The rest of the week continues similarly mild, without significant rainfall. Daily forecasts remain stable, and nights cool off gently throughout each evening. Light haze remains possible, though clearer spells could occur at points.
This article was automatically generated
