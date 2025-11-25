This weekend is set to bring patchy rain with temperatures near 11°C. Showers may come and go, occasionally merging into drizzle and lingering for a while. Occasional gusts of wind may accompany heavier showers, though nothing severe is anticipated. Some breaks in the clouds could still appear, providing brief dryness between rainy spells. The rest of the week continues with mixed conditions, where mild air meets scattered rainfall, ensuring variability persists for several days.