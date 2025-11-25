Today, Tuesday, November 25, looks mostly cloudy, with just a hint of late drizzle in the forecast. Woking might see temperatures near 7°C, dropping to about 2°C after dark. Dry conditions are likely through much of the daytime, offering a relaxed sky under gentle cloud cover.
Tomorrow seems damp, featuring patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 6°C keep things cool, while lows near 1°C make it brisk later on. Rain could appear sporadically, so skies stay on the greyer side, though a few fleeting dry moments are possible.
The day after tomorrow ushers in milder weather, with highs near 12°C. Patchy drizzle remains a possibility, but warmer air could make it feel more comfortable overall. Cloud cover still dominates, yet brief spells of dryness might break through, offering a slight reprieve from persistent dampness.
The next day appears sunnier, with clear skies and temperatures about 11°C. Minimal cloud cover should create a brighter scene, leaving little chance of showers. It’s expected to remain fairly mild, making for a pleasantly crisp setting without much gloom overhead.
This weekend is set to bring patchy rain with temperatures near 11°C. Showers may come and go, occasionally merging into drizzle and lingering for a while. Occasional gusts of wind may accompany heavier showers, though nothing severe is anticipated. Some breaks in the clouds could still appear, providing brief dryness between rainy spells. The rest of the week continues with mixed conditions, where mild air meets scattered rainfall, ensuring variability persists for several days.
This article was automatically generated
