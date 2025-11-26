Today is Wednesday, November 26, bringing early sunshine and possible rain by late evening. Skies appear mostly clear through midday, with light drizzle developing after dark. Temperatures approach 7°C, dropping to about 1°C overnight. Conditions become breezy in spots, though calmer spells might break through at times. Sunset ushers in gloomier conditions.
Tomorrow looks mild, featuring patchy rain and occasional fog. Highs near 13°C combine with a low about 8°C, keeping things relatively comfortable. Clouds may dominate, but a few brighter spells are possible. Showers linger briefly at night, ensuring unsettled moments mix with short dry intervals. Evening conditions could feel damp.
Friday remains partly cloudy, with limited drizzle and glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures hover near 11°C and settle to about 6°C in the evening. Conditions feel fresh under a gentle breeze, though heavier rain seems unlikely. Woking could see fleeting showers, but long dry spells should dominate. Occasional cloudbursts remain possible.
Saturday brings cooler air and patchy rain, with maximums near 10°C and lows about 4°C. Early overcast skies might turn to occasional sunshine later, though brisk winds may drive scattered showers. Conditions are changeable, so expect a few damp moments amid calmer periods of clearer weather. Short bursts might appear.
Sunday wraps up with overcast skies and chances of light rain. Temperatures reach about 6°C, slightly cooling to near 4°C at night. Brief drizzle is likely at times, although extended dry intervals could develop. Winds stay moderate, maintaining a chilly feel throughout the day and into the evening.
