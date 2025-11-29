Today, Saturday, November 29, brings moderate rain and temperatures near 11°C, with lows about 4°C. Damp weather persists, though heavier showers should ease by nightfall in Woking. Winds stay moderate, and the overall outlook remains grey with a strong chance of wet spells continuing until late evening.
Tomorrow welcomes the rest of this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 6°C and lows about 1°C keep things cool, and no rain is expected. Morning hours might see a mix of sun and cloud, while the afternoon remains mostly dry. Light breezes should prevent sudden changes in conditions.
Patchy drizzle could arrive on Monday, with highs near 9°C in the afternoon. Intermittent dry periods may occur, though cloud cover stays dominant. Early morning temperatures hover about 3°C. Rainfall intensity remains light, but occasional bursts of drizzle can pop up.
Breezy winds on Tuesday bring a higher chance of rain, lifting afternoon temperatures to about 10°C. Evenings remain near 8°C, and showers might persist late. Skies stay predominantly cloudy, although a few brighter breaks cannot be ruled out, especially towards the late morning.
By Wednesday, clearer conditions emerge, featuring sunshine and top values near 8°C. Remaining cloud should gradually thin, leaving a brighter spell midweek. Overnight lows rest about 4°C, keeping the air crisp. Gentle winds help maintain a stable pattern into the latter part of the week. No additional rainfall is predicted, ensuring conditions remain calm. Overall, the midweek forecast appears settled. Sunlit spells linger through the afternoon, keeping gloom away.
This article was automatically generated
