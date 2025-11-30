Today, Sunday, November 30, brings partly cloudy skies with occasional clear moments and minimal drizzle overnight. A brief patch of light rain might appear early morning, but much of the day stays dry overall. Conditions remain cool with temperatures near 8°C in Woking, creating a crisp autumn feel.
Tomorrow features moderate rain stretching into afternoon hours, interspersed with bouts of drizzle. Temperatures about 10°C ensure a milder atmosphere, even as breezes pick up intermittently. These showery spells linger, turning the skies rather grey, yet occasional breaks might provide short-lived relief before evening brings more damp weather.
On Tuesday, early patchy rain mixes with mild sunshine later on. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a comfortable feel, but lingering clouds could release brief showers throughout midday. By late afternoon, clearer skies become more prominent, offering a respite from any earlier drizzle. Winds remain moderate, adding a gentle breeze to the mix.
On Wednesday, mostly sunny spells appear despite an occasional cluster of clouds. Temperatures about 9°C retain a cool edge, and a passing shower may arise around midday. Any light rain remains short-lived, leaving extended periods of brightness. The evening is expected to stay calm, with cloud cover possibly thickening overnight.
On Thursday, moderate rain is likely alongside cloudy intervals, sustaining wet conditions. Temperatures near 8°C keep it chilly throughout the day, and persistent moisture could linger from morning to late evening. Occasional lighter phases might be spotted, but wetter conditions look predominant. Night-time may bring scattered drizzle, ensuring the damp spell continues.
