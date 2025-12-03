Plenty of clouds appear today, Wednesday, December 3, across Woking, with patchy rain lurking through the morning and some brighter spells by midday. Temperatures near 10°C before drifting to about 5°C at night. Minor patchy drizzle might crop up occasionally, so expect a damp feel overall with partial clearing later.
Cooler conditions settle in tomorrow, with moderate rain dominating early and heavier bursts likely by midmorning. Temperatures near 8°C but could dip to about 2°C after sunset. Cloudy skies remain persistent and occasional gusts may blow through, creating a blustery feel and soaked pavements. Clearer spells may emerge late evening.
Overall, a calmer approach arrives Friday, bringing overcast skies in the morning and occasional drizzle later on. Temperatures near 8°C at midday, falling to about 2°C overnight. Light rain intensifies by late afternoon, so conditions look wetter into evening. Occasional breeze could add a chill, but no major temperature swings.
This weekend starts with mild air, though patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures near 11°C during midday, dipping to about 9°C later in the evening. Overcast skies break briefly for partial sunshine, but light rain might creep in by afternoon. Breezy gusts shake things up, yet conditions stay comparatively mild overall.
Heavier bursts appear on Sunday, delivering moderate rain through morning and lingering drizzle past midday. Temperatures near 14°C keep the day relatively mild, though breezes could feel stronger. Showers persist into evening, maintaining damp weather well past sundown. Overall humidity remains elevated, creating a consistently wet end to the day.
This article was automatically generated
