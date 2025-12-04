Today, Thursday, December 4, brings patchy rain with temperatures near 8°C and a cooler evening about 3°C. Cloudy skies linger, and some afternoon showers are possible. The night might see a brief break in the rain, but a few scattered drops could still pop up before midnight.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain and stronger breezes, with daytime temperatures about 9°C and overnight values near 2°C. Rain becomes steadier through the afternoon, so expect damp conditions well into the evening. At times, heavier bursts could appear, but a lighter spell may develop before daybreak.
This weekend begins with Saturday delivering patchy rain and a milder feel, as temperatures hover near 11°C. Occasional showers are likely morning and afternoon, though some breaks in the cloud could emerge. Evening hours remain unsettled, with overnight figures about 9°C keeping conditions relatively mild.
Sunday continues the theme of rain, with moderate downpours at times. Peak values should reach about 13°C, making it the warmest day in this stretch. Showers persist through midday, then conditions might ease slightly by late afternoon. Nights stay mild, dipping near 8°C under partly cloudy skies.
Monday rounds off the forecast with patchy rain returning and temperatures about 11°C. Overcast skies could dominate, but rain may not be as heavy as earlier in the week. Overnight lows settle near 7°C, providing a relatively mild close to this period. In Woking, these conditions keep the focus on rain. Light breezes blow throughout, so overall conditions stay calmer. Cloud cover remains fairly persistent overall.
