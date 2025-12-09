Today, Tuesday, December 9, brings frequent drizzle and patchy rain through the morning, with overcast spells persisting into the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C will climb to about 14°C by late day. Brief clear moments may develop at night, though rain could still linger in places. Moist conditions dominate much of the morning commute. Later on, stronger showers may taper off slightly.
Tomorrow should offer a mix of sunshine and cloud, remaining mostly dry despite a few passing clouds. Early readings near 6°C may rise to about 12°C toward midday, providing a mild interlude. In Woking, conditions are similar, with clear spells dominating much of the day. Skies remain fairly bright with only brief gloom expected. Temperatures near average.
Thursday starts out misty, and light fog may linger before patchy rain arrives later. Temperatures near 6°C could reach about 10°C in the afternoon. Evenings may see drizzle, but some breaks in the clouds are possible. Late afternoon feels damp.
Friday remains mostly overcast, with occasional light drizzle around midday. Morning lows near 8°C gradually rise to about 11°C. Showers are scattered, so there might be a few moments of partial clearing. Skies remain on the greyer side overall.
This weekend on Saturday continues the showery trend, with temperatures near 5°C in the early hours, peaking at about 10°C by afternoon. Patchy rain could appear on and off, but there may be some clearer patches later on. Overall conditions remain unsettled, so showers are likely to pop up from time to time.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.