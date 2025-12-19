Today, Friday, December 19, sees patchy rain in Woking with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C. The forecast suggests occasional showers throughout the day, so expect damp conditions under partly cloudy skies. Winds look gentle, keeping the weather comfortable despite the drizzle.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain again, with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 5°C. The forecast hints at intermittent wet spells, though sunny breaks could appear in some spots. Overall weather remains unsettled, providing a slightly cooler atmosphere that might feel breezy at times without turning too chilly.
Sunday sees moderate rain, bringing heavier showers that keep conditions damp. Temperatures near 9°C and lows around 6°C reflect a mild feel, though persistent downpours could affect the overall forecast. Grey skies linger, and breezes may pick up slightly, but no notable chill is expected in this soggy scenario.
Monday remains partly cloudy, with generally calm weather. Temperatures about 7°C and lows near 3°C should make the day feel crisp without drastic changes. Overcast patches may shift occasionally, but little rain is expected. Light winds help maintain relatively stable conditions, ensuring a pleasant yet cool forecast overall.
Tuesday looks cloudy, favouring an overcast theme as temperatures about 6°C and lows near 3°C keep the day chilly. Misty patches might reduce clarity in the early evening, but the forecast indicates no significant rainfall. Some sunny intervals may break through later, providing brighter weather to those watching the skies. Overall, expect a mostly dry, rather quiet, and calm finish to the week.
