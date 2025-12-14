Today, Sunday, December 14 brings partly cloudy skies with sunshine in the afternoon and a brief chance of patchy rain at night. Temperatures near 10°C during the day and close to 7°C after sundown. Conditions remain mild with a gentle breeze.
Tomorrow looks wetter with patchy rain likely from morning to evening. Temperatures hover near 11°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight beneath thick cloud. A light breeze may keep dampness moving, though brief breaks in the clouds might offer a quick glimpse of sunshine.
Tuesday brings moderate rain for much of the day, with drizzle persisting into the evening. In Woking, conditions appear consistently damp. Temperatures hover near 10°C, cooling to about 6°C late on. Skies remain grey, encouraging a damp atmosphere but offering occasional breaks from heavier showers. Breezes might remain gentle, though gustier in open areas.
Wednesday stays mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach about 7°C by midday, dipping near 3°C at night. Gentle winds keep any chill from feeling too raw. Overcast conditions might return after dusk, though rain is unlikely according to the forecast. Morning conditions may include a crisp feel but remain comfortable.
Thursday brings another round of clouds and light drizzle, with temperatures about 10°C during the day. Winds might intensify, creating gusts that rustle the evening air and push overnight values close to 8°C. Intermittent rain is expected, though some brighter spells could linger before dusk. Late-night cloud cover remains likely to finish out the week, but heavier downpours seem limited.
