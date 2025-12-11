Today, Thursday, December 11 brings partial cloud and occasional showers in the local weather forecast. Skies might stay grey, with a slight chance of patchy rain by evening. Light winds should keep things calm overall. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 7°C are generally anticipated overall in Woking.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, with moderate clouds hanging overhead for much of the day. Afternoon breaks could appear briefly, though drizzle remains a possibility. Weather watchers can expect changeable skies from dawn to dusk. Temperatures about 11°C and overnight dips near 6°C might keep conditions cool throughout.
There is a stronger chance of rain Saturday, with occasional drizzle and cloudy skies dominating the forecast. Weather patterns suggest unsettled conditions until late afternoon. Gusty moments might pop up during midday hours. Temperatures near 11°C, dipping about 6°C at night, indicate a milder but still damp atmosphere.
Patchy rain continues Sunday, with light drizzle hitting various parts of the region. Some overcast spells could linger, but there may be brief spots of brighter weather. Strong breezes are not ruled out in areas. Temperatures about 12°C during the day and near 11°C after dark suggest conditions.
Moderate rain is expected Monday, with slightly misty and breezy conditions forming throughout the day. Showers are likely to continue from early morning onward, offering little break in the clouds. Temperatures near 11°C, dropping about 9°C overnight, keep this part of the weekly forecast on the chilly side. Additional spells could linger afterwards, keeping the outlook beyond Monday.
This article was automatically generated
