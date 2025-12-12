Today, Friday, December 12 in Woking brings patchy rain and mostly overcast skies, with brief brighter spells possible around midday. Temperatures reach near 12°C at peak and drop to about 6°C overnight. Light breezes are possible, but significant gusts are unlikely throughout the day. Occasional drizzle may lightly appear in the late afternoon.
Tomorrow remains sunny, with maximum temperatures near 9°C and lows about 4°C. Morning conditions may feel fresh, but skies look bright well into the afternoon. Rain chances appear minimal, and only a gentle breeze is anticipated throughout daylight hours. Late evening should remain comfortably clear.
This weekend extends into Sunday with partly cloudy conditions, as temperatures climb to near 10°C and settle around 5°C later. Early hours could feature some lingering cloud, yet the likelihood of showers remains low. Moderate cloud coverage should hold until nighttime. Breezes stay mild as nighttime arrives.
The next day appears overcast, reaching near 10°C, with about 8°C after dusk. Bright intervals might be scarce, but no significant rain is expected overall. Thick cloud cover will likely persist through midday, and winds could pick up slightly, contributing to a cooler feel. Temperatures should hold steady with minimal variation.
Another day includes patchy rain likely, with peak temperatures near 11°C and about 8°C overnight. Drizzles may develop from early morning, and intermittent fog could linger somewhat, particularly around midday. Light showers could continue sporadically, although heavier rain seems limited. A mild breeze remains possible later on. Evening conditions might clear slightly before midnight.
This article was automatically generated
