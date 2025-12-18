The following day ushers in partly cloudy skies with limited rain chances, marking a calmer shift. Early mist might form, but heavier downpours look unlikely. Temperatures hover near 9°C, keeping the air fairly comfortable. Occasional cloud breaks may allow a glimpse of sunshine before evening settles in. Winds stay gentle overall, contributing to generally steady conditions across the region. No major shift is expected afterward, generally keeping conditions moderate and fairly comfortable overall.