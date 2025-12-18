Today, Thursday, December 18 brings heavy rain in Woking, with persistent showers likely throughout daylight hours. Skies appear particularly gloomy, and rainfall could intensify by late afternoon. Temperatures start near 10°C and climb to about 12°C, making for a relatively mild but soggy day.
Tomorrow should be much brighter, offering longer sunny intervals and a dry spell after the previous wet conditions. Clouds could linger briefly, but rain is unlikely. Temperatures rest about 9°C, creating a cooler feel compared to today, though skies look pleasantly clear overall.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on the first day, interspersed with occasional bright spells. Morning mist may reduce visibility in spots, but any heavier showers seem unlikely. Temperatures hover near 9°C, ensuring a mild backdrop despite the possibility of light drizzle at times.
The next day continues the weekend pattern, bringing further low-level cloud and intermittent drizzle. Rainfall intensity stays minimal, though overcast spells linger through midday. Temperatures remain about 9°C, maintaining mild conditions. Slight clear-ups might occur late in the afternoon, but damp patches could persist until night.
The following day ushers in partly cloudy skies with limited rain chances, marking a calmer shift. Early mist might form, but heavier downpours look unlikely. Temperatures hover near 9°C, keeping the air fairly comfortable. Occasional cloud breaks may allow a glimpse of sunshine before evening settles in. Winds stay gentle overall, contributing to generally steady conditions across the region. No major shift is expected afterward, generally keeping conditions moderate and fairly comfortable overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.