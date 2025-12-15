Today, Monday, December 15 in Woking brings patchy rain with plenty of clouds overhead and occasional drizzly spells. Daytime temperatures near 11°C make it relatively mild, dropping to about 10°C by evening. Moderate breezes linger, but nothing too blustery persists, ensuring a typical winter feel around the region.
Tomorrow remains showery with mild conditions early on but cooler air later in the day. Temperatures hover near 11°C through midday before dipping to about 5°C by night. On-and-off rain could appear, so expect a cloudy outlook with the odd bright break offering brief relief.
Wednesday turns drier, with partly cloudy skies dominating much of the daylight hours. Expect highs near 7°C, while nights slip to about 3°C. Less rain is forecast, making for calmer conditions despite occasional clouds drifting overhead and gentler breezes, promoting a relaxed atmosphere.
Thursday sees a noticeable breeze and periods of patchy rain across the area. Daytime temperatures near 10°C keep things comfortable, with overnight figures about 7°C. Strong gusts might push clouds through quickly, and rain showers could be heavier at times, but calmer breaks might still appear, ensuring varied conditions.
Friday stays partly cloudy, with drier weather dominating, and daytime temperatures near 8°C. Nights rest about 4°C, bringing a cooler feel. Skies remain fairly clear, with only a slim chance of brief rain. This stable trend continues into this weekend, suggesting milder days ahead. Light winds enhance the mood, letting pockets of sunshine peek through, while cooler nights remind everyone winter conditions remain in place.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.