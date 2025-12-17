Today, Wednesday, December 17, brings grey skies with some patchy rain in Woking. Temperatures near 9°C and a low about 3°C are forecast. The chance of drizzle increases later, creating a damp finish to the day. Breezes may pick up slightly, but nothing too strong.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain and stronger winds, delivering a soggy day. Temperatures hover near 12°C by afternoon and stay about 8°C overnight. Heavier bursts are likely, especially mid-morning. Gusts could feel brisk, but conditions gradually ease by late evening, providing slight relief. Rainfall may continue intermittently, keeping some roads wet.
Friday should be mostly sunny with temperatures peaking near 9°C and dipping to about 5°C. Clear skies dominate the afternoon, though light breezes are possible. Weather conditions look dry, offering a calmer atmosphere. Sunshine should boost spirits, granting a pleasant midday. By nightfall, cooler air settles in, though dryness continues.
Saturday remains partly cloudy with highs near 9°C and lows about 5°C. Minimal rain is expected, though a chance of light drizzle may appear briefly. A mix of sun and cloud should keep the day mild. Gentle breezes could stir in the morning, but conditions appear quite steady overall throughout.
This weekend, Sunday could see occasional rain with temperatures near 9°C and lows about 7°C. Showers might arrive intermittently, though calmer periods offer brief respite. Overcast conditions dominate, but breaks of partial cloud may develop. Winds remain moderate, ensuring cooler feels. The overall outlook stays damp into the evening, concluding the week on a note.
This article was automatically generated
