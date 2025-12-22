Today, Monday, December 22, in Woking features patchy rain from early morning until late afternoon, with mostly overcast conditions lingering. Occasional breaks in the clouds are possible, but showers remain a real possibility. Temperatures near 11°C should feel mild for winter, though a light breeze might keep things on the cooler side.
Tomorrow brings a gloomier outlook, dominated by grey skies and limited sunshine. The local weather forecast suggests minimal chance of rain, allowing for drier conditions throughout the day. Temperatures about 8°C feel cooler, while nighttime lows near 5°C introduce a chillier evening yet stay free from significant showers.
Conditions improve on Wednesday, with sunny spells breaking through lingering clouds. Daytime temperatures near 6°C indicate a crisp but bright afternoon, marking a shift from earlier overcast periods. Nighttime values hover close to 2°C, maintaining a chilly setting. No notable winter rain is expected, keeping the atmosphere generally settled.
Sunshine persists on Thursday, offering a pleasant stretch of local weather. Daytime highs near 5°C maintain cool winter conditions, while a moderate breeze might arise later. Clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures dipping about 2°C. Any threat of rain remains minimal, preserving a stable forecast.
Friday sees partly cloudy skies, with occasional sunshine peeking through. Daytime temperatures stay near 5°C, keeping a slight chill. Overnight forecasts point to about 1°C, marking a frosty close to the day. The rest of the week shows a calm pattern, favouring dry weather and steady winter temperatures.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.