Today, Saturday, December 20, offers mostly clear skies early on, with occasional clouds rolling in. Patchy rain looks likely by late afternoon, and conditions may turn overcast toward the evening. Temperatures about 9°C during the day, dipping to nearly 5°C overnight. Light winds keep things from feeling too chilly.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain throughout much of the day, creating wet conditions for anyone checking local weather updates. Showers may be steady at times, with grey skies overhead. Temperatures dwell near 10°C, and nights remain close to 7°C, so expect a persistently damp atmosphere. Moisture lingers into late evening.
Monday sees patchy rain settling down, though some light drizzle might still linger. Breezes ease slightly, making it feel a bit milder. Temperatures hover about 11°C in the afternoon, and nights stay near 7°C. Sunshine peeks through scattered clouds, giving short intervals of brighter weather amidst an otherwise cloudy outlook.
Tuesday appears calmer with mist dominating early hours. A dryness sets in, with zero rain in the forecast. Conditions remain partly cloudy later, unveiling occasional sunny spells. Temperatures reach about 9°C during daylight, dropping to nearly 6°C tonight. Low humidity helps maintain clearer conditions around Woking. Expect calm winds to continue.
Wednesday looks overcast from dawn to dusk. Skies stay grey with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures hover near 7°C, though nights slip to about 3°C, bringing a cool vibe. Breezes pick up slightly, with gusts nearing moderate levels from the west. No snowfall is expected, and conditions linger on the chilly side.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
