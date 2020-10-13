Fitness group chosen for bank promotion

A WOKING fitness group has been chosen among thousands of Santander customers to run promotions in their branches in Woking and other parts of Surrey.

Squat2fit, run by Kim Valente, has been running themed presentations on screens throughout the branches alongside pop-up stalls.

BANKING ON FITNESS – Kim Valente leads a squat class for Santander Woking managers, from left, Kelly Shepherd, Ecrame Ouradane, Joanne Hyndman and Khatira Sherzay

Kim has been running some of the promotions, while members of the fitness groups have volunteered to run others.

The publicity drive is part of Santander’s Survive and Revive Campaign, an initiative by the bank to promote UK businesses through the troubles of the pandemic.

Kim with one of the displays she has placed at three Santander branches

“It is all part of Santander Marketplace, which is a platform to enable businesses to gain greater visibility of their products and services with the bank’s customers.” Kim said.

She said she found out last month that Squat2Fit had been chosen to make the presentations at the Woking, Guildford and Godalming branches.

Kim said Santander has given her business very good support.

“I only started it in April last year and they have been really supportive, inviting me to workshops, asking how they can help and checking on how I was doing throughout the crisis.”

Squat2Fit has been able to operate without interruption, with online classes only until it was allowed to resume the nine weekly live sessions at Woking Park.

“Santander liked that I was able to keep going and also that Squat2Fit works in the community,” Kim said.

Earlier this year, the fitness trainer organised a version of the obstacle challenge Tough Mudder at Woking Park, which raised more than £1,200 for Shooting Star Chase children’s hospices.

As part of the Santander promotion, Squat2Fit is giving away free one week of unlimited group fitness sessions, which are valid until 31 December 2021.

For more information, visit www.squat2fit.com or email kim@squat2fit.com.