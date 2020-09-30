Citizens Advice team put themselves to the test

STAFF, volunteers and trustees of Citizens Advice Woking are hoping to raise £10,000 for the charity by taking part in a variety of activities from exercise to baking cakes around the theme of “ten times”.

The challenge will begin tomorrow, 1 October, and end for the team of 20 with a socially distanced walk for 100 minutes around Woking Football Club on 30 October.

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE – Part of the team from Citizens Advice Woking who aim to raise £10,000 for the charity this month

The challenges include doing 10 hours on a cross-trainer, cycling 10 miles 10 times, doing 10 local walks to places of interest, asking 10 friends or relatives to donate £10 each, baking 10 small cakes, losing 10lb in weight, and being silent for 10 hours during a work day and asking for a £10 donation to add a further hour.

Citizens Advice Woking provides free, confidential and independent, general advice to local people.

The offices in the town centre are closed because of the pandemic but staff and volunteers are working remotely from home. They can be contacted by emailing bureau@wokingcab.org, visiting www.wokingcab.org or calling 0300 330 1198.

To donate to the 10x fundraiser, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CAWoking20.