Outdoor gymnastic classes for all the family

A GYMNASTICS club aimed at families is picking up new members since moving from a village hall to the field outside to comply with social distancing.

Springbox and Springtots has been running at Bisley Village Hall for many years and had to close for several weeks during lockdown.

CHILD’S PLAY – Toddlers and their parents in classes held in the fields outside Bisley Village Hall

When measures to restrict coronavirus were eased, the classes, run by Victoria Mitchell and Sophie Ince, moved to the field outside the hall with mats laid out at least 2m apart and only five individuals or toddlers and parents allowed in each hourly session.

“It has taken off ridiculously well,” Victoria said. “I’ve been working all day, every day.”

She said that several new members had come from people walking past and seeing the classes.

Victoria said the weather has generally been good, and that the trees provide some shelter during light rain.

Some of the gymnasts require a helping hand with the more complex equipment

“The community spirit has been so good and the children’s faces have been wonderful to see,” she said.

Springtots, with toddlers and parents, involves a lot of singing and dancing with low-level gymnastics. There are also classes for children from five to 14 and evening sessions for adults.

Victoria usually runs holiday clubs in the school summer holidays and this year will continue the outdoor classes.

Victoria was a successful gymnast before training as a coach. She represented Great Britain in tumbling for five years and came third in her age group in world championships in 2003.

She moved to Bisley six years ago and began the classes with the over-fives when her own children went to school.

“My children were brought up in the gym. Gymnastics isn’t their thing and I would never insist that they do it.”

Springbox and Springtots also runs classes in Ascot and Odiham in Hampshire.

For more information, call Victoria on 07760 889392.