Bonfire night boost for local charities

LOCAL charities and groups have received thousands of pounds from the Ripley bonfire, one of the biggest firework events in the South East.

Representatives of Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts and Ripley’s Over-60s Club, which are the main beneficiaries of the annual event, collected cheques at the village cricket club.

Representatives of local charities and non-profit groups receive money from Vernon Wood, the Ripley Bonfire Association chairman, far right. Jennie Cliff, the parish council chairman, is far left

Other beneficiaries included the Surrey Search and Rescue, Surrey Air Ambulance, Woking Hospice, the Parish Council and SERVE, volunteer motorbike couriers who transport blood across Surrey.

Vernon Wood. chairman of the Ripley Bonfire Association, said: “Our association is run by volunteers and I would like to pay tribute to all of those involved, whether they built the bonfire, or tidied up the green after the event.

“I would like to thank all supporters and committee members who have made the event such a success that it enables us to support our community in Ripley.”

Jennie Cliff, the chairman of Ripley Parish Council, said: “Despite the poor weather the bonfire has still managed to make a profit on the evening, so benefiting many good causes and village organisations and groups.

“We are very grateful for the work of the bonfire committee and wish them better weather for 2020”.

The 64th Ripley Bonfire in October last year took place in torrential rain, but was well attended with dozens taking part in the torchlit procession.