Brooklands College fundraisers

TRAVEL & tourism students at Brooklands College have raised more than £2,000 for Dreamflight by planning and delivering a spectacular fundraising dinner at the Brooks Restaurant on the Weybridge campus.

Each year the charity takes 192 children with a serious illness or disability to Florida. Parents are not allowed, but instead a large volunteer team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other helpers look after the children for 10 days. Dreamflight 2020 is scheduled for October.

Students at Brooklands College helped to raise more than £2,000 for the charity Dreamflight at a dinner which they organised

Five Level 3 Diploma in Travel & Tourism students organised all aspects of the fundraising event as part of their course. Sanjina Gauchan, Diana Vieira and Clarice Baughen from Woking, Patricia Franco from Ashford, and Katie Reay from Addlestone, successfully arranged the charity event with the guidance of tutors Maria and Kelly.

Catering & hospitality students also supported the event by providing the venue, cooking an extravagant three-course meal and serving the 93 guests.

The students said: “Organising an event has taught us skills that will help with our course – we’ve had to take responsibility and be organised. It was hard work, but we are extremely proud of what we have achieved.”

Terrie Carter, director of service industries at Brookland College, said: “The students have done a fantastic job of making this event a success. We would also like to thank all the organisations who have supported our fundraiser with prizes and donations for the evening, helping us to raise more than £2,000.”

For more information on Dreamflight or to donate, visit

https://www.dreamflight.org/; to find out more about travel & tourism courses at Brooklands College, visit https://www.brooklands.ac.uk/courses/travel-tourism/

For the full story get the 13 February edition of the News & Mail