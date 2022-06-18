Miss Marple on the trail of a murderer

A LOCAL newspaper takes centre stage at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre next week when… A Murder Is Announced.

The Agatha Christie classic centres on the residents of Chipping Cleghorn, who are astonished to read an advert in the paper that a murder will take place on the coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock.

Sarah Thomas (second right) as Miss Jane Marple and other cast members study the murder announcement

Unable to resist, a group gathers at the house at the appointed time; when the lights go out, a gun is fired and a man lies dead.

Enter amateur detective Miss Jane Marple, who is staying nearby on holiday. She sets about unravelling a complex series of relationships and events to solve the murder mystery.

The play stars Sarah Thomas (Last Of The Summer Wine) as Miss Marple, Barbara Wilshere (The Lakes/The Paradise Club), Tom Butcher (The Bill/Doctors), Karen Drury (Brookside), Lucy Evans (Coronation Street), Tom Gibbons (The Archers) plus a full supporting cast.

A Murder Is Announced runs from Tuesday to Saturday, 21 to 25 June. For tickets, visit www.atgtickets.com/shows/a-murder-is-announced/new-victoria-theatre/