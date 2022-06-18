Miss Marple on the trail of a murderer

A LOCAL newspaper takes centre stage at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre next week when… A Murder Is Announced.
The Agatha Christie classic centres on the residents of Chipping Cleghorn, who are astonished to read an advert in the paper that a murder will take place on the coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock.
Unable to resist, a group gathers at the house at the appointed time; when the lights go out, a gun is fired and a man lies dead.
Enter amateur detective Miss Jane Marple, who is staying nearby on holiday. She sets about unravelling a complex series of relationships and events to solve the murder mystery.
The play stars Sarah Thomas (Last Of The Summer Wine) as Miss Marple, Barbara Wilshere (The Lakes/The Paradise Club), Tom Butcher (The Bill/Doctors), Karen Drury (Brookside), Lucy Evans (Coronation Street), Tom Gibbons (The Archers) plus a full supporting cast.
A Murder Is Announced runs from Tuesday to Saturday, 21 to 25 June. For tickets, visit www.atgtickets.com/shows/a-murder-is-announced/new-victoria-theatre/