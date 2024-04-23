A sweet and affectionate young dog is looking for his forever home after his owner became unable to look after him.
Chief, who is about 21 months old, has not had much experience of the outside world and can struggle when out on a walk.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, said: “We have been working on this and Chief has improved and is starting to enjoy his walks.
“He can struggle when he see other dogs on the lead and can get overwhelmed.
“He has had quite a few off leads with some of our female residents and really enjoys playing with them.
“Chief lived with dogs in his previous home and we really feel he would be much happier living with another dog. He is much happier with female dogs, so he can live with a playful neutered female dog.
“He is a very active young dog, so will need a home that can give him lots of exercise and mental enrichment, as he is a clever boy.
“He will also need someone who is physically able to hold him on the lead and has had experience with socialising dogs before.
“Chief could live with older secondary school children, possibly a little younger if they are used to living with dogs, as Chief can be a little nervous at first.
“He will need someone based at home to begin with and will then need a gradual build up to being left.
“He may need a refresher in housetraining and car travel training. Chief will need access to his own private garden with 6ft fencing.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Chief, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Application does not guarantee adoption.