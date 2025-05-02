Sheerwater-based breast cancer charity Walk the Walk attended a Buckingham Palace reception last week for community-based cancer organisations from across the country.
Walk the Walk’s founder and chief executive Nina Barough was invited, along with seven of the charity’s long-standing supporters. The King and Queen attended and the King spoke about his own cancer diagnosis.
Walk the Walk is behind MoonWalk London (Saturday, 17 May), when thousands walk overnight marathons through London to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.
Nina said: “Walk the Walk was thrilled to receive a special invitation to the King and Queen’s reception at Buckingham Palace.
“We were delighted that some of our amazing supporters were able to attend too – walkers, volunteers and fundraisers, who have all gone above and beyond for us.
“We were honoured to be chosen as one of a small number of charities to put on a display showing how we support cancer in the community. It was our fabulous decorated bras which first raised awareness and encouraged people to openly talk about cancer so we took a selection of our most prized bras with us!
“I even wore one myself – signed by the Olympic gold-medal winning boxer Nicola Adams and created by designers VIN + OMI.
“Everyone was so supportive of Walk the Walk and our values. There was an incredible feeling of charities working together.”
Entries for the Full Moon (26.2 miles) or Half Moon (15.1 miles) at this year’s MoonWalk London are open until 11 May.
Walk the Walk is also holding it’s 5K Zoom event for all ages and abilities on the morning of the MoonWalk. Entries are open until 3pm on Friday, 16 May, with walkers also able to sign up at Clapham Common between 9.30am and 10.30am on 17 May.