Throwing beachballs while jumping on massive trampolines, learning how to use karate to defend ourselves, zooming round an inflatable obstacle course, all capped with flying down water slides – it could only be the Woking District Cub Scouts Activity Evening 2025!
Some 139 Cubs from across the Woking District came together for five hours of fun activities at Woking Leisure Centre and Pool in the Park.
All the Cubs had a chance to take part in four activities. There was trampolining in the main hall, which included the chance to throw beach balls at each other.
The Cubs had the opportunity to explore the Inflatazone, featuring a fun obstacle course, two massive slides and a freefall jump onto a huge crash mat.
There was also time for games in the soft play, when the eight to ten-and-a-half year old Cubs could pretend to be toddlers again.
Finally, Cubs enjoyed learning something new, with an opportunity to practise a few defensive karate moves, as well as make some loud noises when doing so!
The evening was capped off with an hour in Pool in the Park, with the lazy river and the water slides very popular.
There were many highlights – meeting new friends, trying new activities and getting lots of exercise.
Despite all those highlights, the most popular part of the evening might have been the pre-swim Kit Kat and Twix provided by the Leaders!
Hopefully something which will be repeated when we return for the Woking District Cub Scouts Activity Evening 2026!
Jan Parker (Woking District Cub team leader) said: "We are lucky in Woking to have access to such great facilities and the Cubs love being able to try a number of different sports. Thank you to the Woking Leisure Centre and Pool in the Park staff, the instructors from GKR Karate and the wonderful Woking Cub Leaders for a brilliant evening."
This report was written by Caitlin Hunter (Pyrford Cubs) & Sophie Black (1st Horsell Baden Powell Cubs)