Woking-based chamber choir Mosaic have performed a special concert on the theme of hope, raising £2,000 for Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of Safi Cobham, the 14-year-old niece of composer and Mosaic member Barbara Cobham.
The concert marked a year since Safi lost her brave battle with primary bone cancer in March 2024. The title piece of the concert, Hope Is The Thing, a setting of a poem by Emily Dickinson, was written by the composer as a tribute to her niece.
Barbara said: “The little bird in Dickinson‘s poem that keeps on singing despite life’s gales and storms perfectly embodied Safi’s courage and resilience during her battle with cancer. I was moved to write this work as a tribute to her.”
Sarah Kerr, Mosaic’s associate musical director, said: “It was an honour to perform Hope Is The Thing and to share the beautiful and meaningful emotions that accompanied it.”
The work was accompanied by a programme of choral music especially selected by Rebecca Berkley, Mosaic’s musical director.
Rebecca said: “We know that music can be a powerful and uplifting force during times of challenge. We wanted to perform works that celebrated the theme of hope and resilience, offering a moment to reflect, to console, to strengthen and to bring a reminder of joy.”
Leah Holmes, regional relationship officer at the charity, said: “Barbara’s composition is a moving to tribute to Safi. We are so grateful to Mosaic for this unforgettable evening of music at All Saints Church, Woodham. Thank you to everyone who supported the event and who donated so generously.”
To read more on Safi’s story and the inspiration behind Hope Is The Thing visit www.hopeisthething.com.
To make a donation in Safi’s memory visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/hopeisthething
For more information on Bone Cancer Research Trust visit: www.bcrt.org.uk