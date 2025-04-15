Knaphill-based care provider Home Instead is celebrating the nomination of Sarah Daly for Managing Director of the Year, sponsored by FRP Advisory, at the 2025 Dynamic Awards.
Home Instead Guildford & Woking delivers high-quality care to help older people remain independent in their own homes. Based on the Lansbury Estate, the team supports clients across Guildford, Woking and surrounding areas.
Services from personal care to home help and companionship are personalised to each client. Care is available from a few hours a week to full-time live-in support, including specialist and complex care.
The Guildford & Woking office is rated "outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission and holds a 9.9 rating on homecare.co.uk – a reflection of the commitment shown by Sarah. Their goal is a perfect 10 while continuing to ensure exceptional care.
Sarah’s leadership has been key since the franchise was acquired in 2012. A qualified Dementia Champion with a Level 5 Diploma in Adult Social Care, she started by delivering care herself and remains deeply involved in all aspects of the business.
Outside work, she serves as church warden at The Good Shepherd Church in Pyrford.
“Giving back to a community that needs care and connection means everything to me," Sarah said. "I’ve always valued that sense of family, and Home Instead reflects that beautifully. I feel so lucky to be part of something that brings people together.
“I’m truly humbled to be nominated. This recognition belongs to the whole team – our office staff and incredible care professionals who give so much every day. I’m so proud of them all.”
Advertising and social media coordinator Richard Woods said: “Sarah’s dedication and passion are at the heart of everything we do. She leads with care, purpose, and determination – making her a truly deserving nominee. We wish her the best of luck for the upcoming award ceremony on 8 May.”