Runners from across our area joined more than 56,000 participants in the record-breaking 2025 London Marathon, raising thousands of pounds for charities close to their hearts.
These included Farnham resident Tom Hulme ran for Cure Parkinson’s to support his wife Ellie, who was diagnosed with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 29. “Breakthroughs are rare and without funding they’re impossible,” he said.
Twenty runners also took on the challenge for local charity Phyllis Tuckwell, raising vital funds for palliative care in the region.
Events fundraiser Fiona Chapman said, “Every person on our team had their own very personal reasons for running. We’re so proud of them all.”
Seadhna Wilson, 45, from Four Marks, ran for the Royal British Legion in Second World War desert kit after the sweltering conditions made his planned World War I uniform too impractical.
Carrying a giant Legion flag, he completed the marathon in five hours and 15 minutes using a run-walk strategy. “It was definitely the right decision,” said Seadhna. “I left a chunk of my right heel on the course from a peach-sized blister. I won’t be running in boots anytime soon!”
Jenson Baxendale, 20, completed the marathon in a swift 3 hours and 27 minutes for Starlight, the charity that supported him during cancer treatment at age 14.
“Starlight made a real difference when I needed it most,” said Jenson, who was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma while a student at All Hallows Catholic School in Farnham.
Felix Sulit Tarry powered through the marathon in memory of his late friend Charlie Cosser, supporting Charlie’s Promise, the charity set up after the teenager’s tragic death in 2023.
Meanwhile, Challengers fielded a13-strong team, which raised more than £40,000 to support disabled young people through inclusive play.
Runners supporting the Petersfield-based Rosemary Foundation Hospice at Home also took part, with Sophie Blair finishing in 3 hours and 36 minutes and Adrian 'Badger' Heath in 4 hours and 49 minutes.