Woking Photographic Society began the new year in style by showcasing the talents of local shutterbugs as the Parkview Centre for the Community in Sheerwater hosted an informal evening of stunning photography (Len Walker writes).
The photographs were appraised by distinguished professional photographer Geoff Young, who awarded certificates to the winners of the advanced and open classes.
Among the images that caught Geoff’s eye in the advanced class was Pericnik Falls, photographed by Dave Lally in north-west Slovenia.
Dave said: “The water falls outward from the worn away rock and so you can walk right round behind it. This was made more challenging by water seeping everywhere through the rocks above me, as well as rain!”
In the open class, there were no flies on Heather Seaton. “I was testing a new and powerful super-telephoto lens to see the closest object I could focus on, and a fly popped into view.
“It was unusually close, and stayed still long enough for me to capture the details in The Fly.”
Maciek Korzeniowski spotted the optical illusion of an aircraft passing symmetrically between wires of a telegraph pole.
“I took two exposures but the contrails and aircraft did not align. However, a second aircraft was inbound and this gave me the opportunity to take a further seven exposures. One worked, and the result is Lines of Communication.”
Woking Photographic Society president Keith Greig said: “One of the greatest strengths of our group is a sense of community. We are individuals with a wide range of talents, experiences, and perspectives, all bonded by a love of photography. “
Woking Photographic Society runs a programme of events and activities for photographers of all abilities. Weekly meetings are held at the Parkview Centre for the Community, Sheerwater (Tuesday from 8pm).
Come along, or see the website: www.wokingps.uk; or Facebook: WokingPS, or Instagram: Wokingps.
