Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0290: Erection of 1 No non-illuminated Projecting Sign and 2 No illuminated Fascia Signs. 7 Station Approach, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0192: Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding. 118 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
Heathlands
2025/0277: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single storey front extension. 6 Church Close, Brookwood
Horsell
2025/0323: Insertion of a side rooflight. Monkshatch, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham,
Knaphill
2025/0336: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Alterations to fenestration. 49 Cavell Way, Knaphill
2025/0292: Erection of a first-floor rear extension and rear dormer. Insertion of front and rear rooflights. 44 Victoria Road, Knaphill
Pyrford
2025/0311: Erection of a single-storey front extension, two-storey side and rear extension and alterations to fenestration. 1 Oakcroft Close, West Byfleet
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/0383/FFU: Erection of a detached two-bedroom chalet bungalowwith cycle store and associated site access. Land At Fenns Lane, West End
25/0429/CES: Certificate of lawfulness application to confirm that planning permission 2007/1172 for the erection of a bungalow to be occupied by an agricultural and equine farm worker has been lawfully commenced and therefore it would be lawful to continue and complete works for the bungalow in accordance with the permission. Smart Meadows, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
25/0446/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, with changes to fenestration and internal layout. 23 High Street, West End
Lightwater
25/0437/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (foundations and service runs) attached to planning permission 24/0772/FFU for the erection of a detached outbuilding to be used as a home office/gym. Holly Cottage, 166 Macdonald Road, Lightwater
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0330/NMA: Application for a non-material amendment to planning permission 19/2141/FFU allowed on appeal to amend conditions 5 (landscaping), 8 (verification of drainage), 12 (pedestrian routes and bus stop), 14 (visibility splays) and 18 (car parking) to change the time triggers to allow the club building to open before the housing development is complete. 50 Windsor Road, Chobham
25/0425/FFU: Erection of a single-storey dwelling with associated landscaping and replacement access gates, following thedemolition of the existing glasshouse, office and ancillary buildings. Cedars Garden Nursery, Church Road, Windlesham