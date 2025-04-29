The Horsell Village School are celebrating their Year 2 football team winning the first-ever Swan Trust football tournament.
The Swan Trust is an academy comprising of 10 schools in the Woking area and this is one of the ways that the trust brings the children together to celebrate their learning and help them develop.
Held at Goldsworth Primary School and brilliantly organised by In2Sport, the tournament brought together six local schools from The Swan Trust for an exciting afternoon of sport, teamwork and fun.
Showing admirable energy and determination, Horsell were in outstanding form all the way through to the final.
In an electrifying final against the home team, Horsell triumphed 2-0 — what a moment for them!
The cheers from the sidelines said it all as the team proudly lifted the tournament trophy and celebrated their well-deserved win.
One of the winning players said: "We were very good in the first games and so happy that we won. I scored five goals!"
Mrs Reeve, the headteacher at Horsell Village School, said: “It was a day full of team spirit, excellent sportsmanship and joy.
“The children represented our school with pride and showed what can be achieved through working together and supporting each other. We are incredibly proud of every player who took part.”
Horsell Village School thanked In2Sport for organising such a smooth and enjoyable event, and Goldsworth Primary School for being fantastic hosts. And, of course, all the families and staff who came to cheer on all the teams.
The trophy is now proudly on display at The Horsell Village School.
This was the first year that the tournament had been held but the Horsell Village School are already looking forward to attending again next year and hopefully retaining the title.