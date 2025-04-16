Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0258: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following part demolition of existing rear extension. Alterations to external materials and fenestration with white render finish. 39 Rectory Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0259: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for side dormer windows and changes to fenestration. 39 Rectory Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0246: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of 2No front and 1No rear dormer windows. Insertion of 2No front rooflights. 87 Station Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0244: Continued use of site for temporary car, motorcycle and cycle parking and amenity open space for a period of two years. Woodsted House, 72 Chertsey Road
2025/0265: Erection of a detached single garage. Longhurst, 481 Woodham Lane
Goldsworth East
2025/0302: Formal consultation from Surrey Heath Borough Council for prior approval for change of use from agricultural to flexible business use of 1,000sq m floorspace at Castle Grove Nursery, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham (Application ref. 25/0328/GPO). Surrey Heath Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
CONSULT/2025/0001: Informal consultation from Surrey Heath Borough Council for change of use shooting range (sui generis) to outdoor training area for civil nuclear constabulary (CNC) (sui generis) including ancillary buildings, hard standing and associated ancillary work. (case ref. 25/0272/FFU). Surrey Heath Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
2025/0298: Formal consultation from Surrey Heath Borough Council for an outline planning application for 30 dwellings, associated parking, landscaping and access and demolition of existing buildings (all matters reserved with only access considered). (Your ref. 25/0284/OOU). Surrey Heath Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
2025/0294: Formal consultation from Surrey Heath Borough Council for outline planning application for 15 dwellings, associated parking, landscaping and access and demotion of existing buildings (all matters reserved with only access considered). (Your Ref. 25/0283/OOU). Surrey Heath Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2025/0260: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 20 Goldfort Walk
Heathlands
2025/0264: Proposed alterations to existing side rooflights and insertion of additional 1No side rooflight. Dahlia House, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford
2025/0263: Erection of a detached garage and carport to front. Kimberton, Heath House Road
Hoe Valley
2025/0295: Installation of 2no. single-storey modular classroom buildings. Woking College, Rydens Way, Old Woking
2025/0262: Erection of a single-storey side extension and front porch extension. Alterations to side first-floor window. 63 Selwood Road, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0275: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 8 Abbey Road
2025/0251: Erection of two-storey side and single-storey side and rear extension. Addition of front dormer window and installation of solar panels to side elevation. 16 Kettlewell Close
Mount Hermon
2025/0280: Erection of a rear outbuilding following demolition of an existing outbuilding. 49 Mount Hermon Road
Pyrford
2025/0273: Retrospective planning application for removal of front boundary fence and stone piers and building of rendered masonry wall and piers. The Brown House, Aviary Road
2025/0266: Erection of single-storey and two-storey front extensions and erection of first-floor extension to existing chalet bungalow. Replacement slate-tiled roof with PV panels to southern plane. Alterations to fenestration and rendering to all elevations. 36 Pine Tree Hill
2025/0170: Listed Building Consent for repairs to brickwork and framing around the chimney and fireplace (please see submitted reports for full/further details). The Old House, Pyrford Road, Woking
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0329/PMR: Application to vary condition 2 (plan numbers) of 22/0598/FFU to increase the size of the replacement dwelling with two-storey side projections. Shadow Moss, Woodhall Lane, Sunningdale, Ascot
25/0358/FFU: Erection of part one part two-storey front, flank and rear extensions to dwellinghouse. 5 Kings Lane, Windlesham
25/0393/FFU: Erection of 6 no. dwellings in the form of 2 no. two-storey terraced buildings (comprising 3 no. 2 bed and 3 no. 3 beds), associated parking and landscaping, following demolition of the existing buildings on site (Existing dwelling of Shanklin to be retained). Matthews Corner Garage, Matthews Corner, Church Road, Windlesham
25/0395/FFU: Erection of part single two-storey rear/side extensions, erection of new front porch and conversion of loft with rear dormer. 63 Chertsey Road, Windlesham