A community conversation has identified the key needs facing communities in Woking, leading local charity ROC Woking to seek community minded residents to join identified action groups to help meet these needs.
Around 100 people attended the community conversation last October that brought together the council, police, other statutory agencies, faith and community groups, businesses and community-minded residents.
Hosted at Trinity Methodist Church, the ROC (Redeeming Our Communities) Woking Conversation aimed to highlight the good community work taking place within the borough and identify gaps in provision.
The Mayor, Cllr Louise Morales, and Will Forster, MP welcomed guests including the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, and High Sheriff, Shahid Azeem. The leader of Woking Borough Council, Ann-Marie Barker, Woking Food Bank Coordinator Alison Buckland and Brett Freeman, Principal of Woking Sixth Form College, were among those to share their perspectives.
Dr Ruth Taylor, chair of ROC Woking, said: “There is already so much amazing community support work taking place within the borough and good working relationships between the statutory and voluntary sector. Our aim was for this conversation to build on these links and maximise the effectiveness of community support being offered to Woking.
“Following months of work, a report has been produced, from all the information gathered during the conversation, which has identified key issues facing Woking’s communities. We are now seeking community minded residents who would like to join action groups to help address these issues.”
The four action groups that are being set up or relaunched to make a difference to Woking will cover young people, mental health, communication and resources, and social isolation and loneliness. The full report can be viewed at: https://www.rocwoking.org.uk/
Ruth added: “If you would like to get involved in an action group or to find out more, please get in touch with us at [email protected].”