Woking town centre will celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on Monday, 5 May.
To mark the occasion, several vintage military vehicles will be on display in Mercia Walk, offering visitors a glimpse into wartime history, whilst in Jubilee Square seating and tables will be available for residents and visitors to pause, reflect and relax.
A special commemorative VE Day flag will also fly proudly from the Civic Offices as a mark of respect to those who gave so much.
Speaking about the planned commemorations, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “VE Day is a time for us to pause and remember the bravery, resilience and sacrifices of those who lived through the Second World War.
“It’s important that we continue to honour the memory of the wartime generation and reflect on the freedoms they fought to protect.
“I encourage residents to visit the town centre on the bank holiday Monday and take a moment to enjoy the displays and join us in marking this important chapter in our nation’s history.”
The commemorations, between 10am and 3pm on Monday, are free to attend and there’s no need to book – simply come along and join in.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own refreshments or take advantage of the many cafés, restaurants and eateries around Woking town centre.
Woking Borough Council extends its sincere thanks to The Trench Experience for their valued support in helping to deliver this year’s VE Day commemorations.
There are also a series of private street parties taking part around the borough.
In Surrey Heath there will be a VE Day 80 flag-raising event held at the council offices on Thursday 8 May.
Guildford Borough Council also has a programme of civic events marking VE Day 80 on 8 May.
At 9am a short public flag-raising ceremony will be held at the Guildhall on Guildford High Street. The Town Crier will mark the official start of the day's commemorations with the VE Day proclamation in the High Street.
The Rev Canon Simon Butler will welcome assembled guests and members of the public, and from the balcony of the Guildhall a trumpet fanfare will accompany the raising of the flag.
People are also invited to Stoke Park from 8pm onwards for the evening celebration. There will be food vans on site, but people are also welcome to take their own refreshments.
The evening’s entertainment will begin at 8.45pm with a performance by professional singer Emily Martine.
Emily will bring the spirit of the 1940s to life, singing a mix of classic wartime hits, swing tunes, and British anthems recalling the days of victory and resilience.
The VE Day Tribute will be read by local actor Michael Cochrane as the lamplight of peace is lit by a local veteran. The lamp represents the “light of peace” that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.
One of more than a thousand beacons across the country will be lit at 9.30pm.