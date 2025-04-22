Fresh from their critically acclaimed run of Evita, WAOS Musical Theatre is charting a bold new course with their latest production, Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy Anything Goes.
The group are trading political gravitas for slapstick laughs, tap-dancing sailors, and romantic hijinks aboard the SS American.
“After the emotional weight of Evita, we wanted to let loose and give our audience — and ourselves — something joyful,” explains director Martine Young. “Anything Goes is all about whimsy, mistaken identities and toe-tapping numbers. It’s a chance to showcase our range and bring laughter to audiences.”
Yet comedy presents its own challenges.
“In drama, you lean into subtext,” says Tim Beasley, who played Che Guevara in Evita and now takes the role of lovable Billy J Crocker. “With farce, timing is everything. A missed beat means a missed laugh.”
Rehearsals for the 1930s-inspired show have been a whirlwind of laughs, puns and tap shoes.
The cast, many of whom learnt tap dance from scratch, now navigate intricate routines like Anything Goes, Blow, Gabriel, Blow and You’re the Top with growing confidence. Choreographers Lorrain Landon and Hannah Dare admits: “Teaching 35 people to tap in unison felt like herding cats, but they’ve nailed it. The energy is infectious.”
The production’s design team is also embracing the shift. Gone are Evita’s sombre colours and military uniforms; instead glittering Art Deco sets and over-the-top nautical costumes.
“Switching gears so drastically was daunting,” admits Sam Stott, who stars as nightclub singer Reno Sweeney. “But there’s something magical about making people forget their worries. After the last few years, we all need a little humour.”
As the director puts it: “If Evita was a thunderstorm, this is sunshine. And who couldn’t use more sunshine?”
WAOS Musical Theatre’s Anything Goes is at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre from 6-10 May. For more information or to book tickets visit www.atgtickets.com