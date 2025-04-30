Two Woking care homes are inviting the local community to step back in time and honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with themed events on Thursday, May 8.
Greenview Hall, on Streets Heath, will host a 1940s-style celebration from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, while Kingsleigh, on Kingfield Road, is holding a commemorative garden party between 11am and 4pm. Both homes are run by Care UK.
VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, marked the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945, and was celebrated with nationwide street parties following Churchill’s historic announcement.
Residents and guests will enjoy music, dancing and wartime-themed food. At Greenview Hall, team members will dress in 1940s attire and a live performer will entertain with songs from the era. At Kingsleigh, soldiers from Pirbright Army Camp will serve lunch, and a memorial beacon will be lit by the Royal British Legion.
Kingsleigh resident Diana Aldridge, 87, said: “The part of the celebrations that I am looking forward to most is when the children will visit us, and we will get to tell them our own stories and memories from 80 years ago.
“The children will be a similar age to what I was on VE day, which will make it even more nostalgic.”
David Wiltshire, 97, added: “It’s important to mark VE Day and remember those who gave their lives. I’ll be proud to celebrate.”
Greenview Hall’s General Manager Meera Govindapillai said the event offers a chance for older people and those living with dementia to connect meaningfully.
Kingsleigh’s Home Manager Kelly Kelleher added: “The residents’ stories from wartime Britain have been incredibly inspiring.”
Both homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care, and aim to create close-knit, vibrant communities. The public is warmly invited to join the VE Day events.